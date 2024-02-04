Park opened at Alappuzha municipality

February 04, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A park constructed by the Alappuzha municipality under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme at Thondankulangara ward was opened on Sunday.

It was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP.

The park, with interlocked footpaths, seats, garden, lawn, mini library, toilet block, and stage among other facilities, was built on a 1.5 acre of land near Chathanad crematorium spending ₹80 lakh. Entry to the facility is free.

Officials said that outdoor play equipment, an open gymnasium, a dancing fountain, and murals would be arranged at the park in the project’s second phase.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, municipal vice-chairman P.S.M. Hussain, and others attended the function.

