ADVERTISEMENT

Park opened at Alappuzha municipality

February 04, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A.M. Ariff, MP, inaugurating a park at Thondankulangara in Alappuzha on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

A park constructed by the Alappuzha municipality under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme at Thondankulangara ward was opened on Sunday.

It was inaugurated by A.M. Ariff, MP.

The park, with interlocked footpaths, seats, garden, lawn, mini library, toilet block, and stage among other facilities, was built on a 1.5 acre of land near Chathanad crematorium spending ₹80 lakh. Entry to the facility is free.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that outdoor play equipment, an open gymnasium, a dancing fountain, and murals would be arranged at the park in the project’s second phase.

P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, presided. Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, municipal vice-chairman P.S.M. Hussain, and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US