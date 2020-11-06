‘Parivarthanam’ to improve lives of fishers

Apart from providing jobs, the scheme will process and market fish and its products

Kerala today launched a pioneering eco-sustainable programme for the development of its fishing communities, as Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma inaugurated ‘Parivarthanam’ which charts to improve the livelihood skills of youngsters along the coastline and also improve their socio-economic condition.

Conceived to manage the State’s aquatic and agricultural products through intelligent use of human resources, the scheme will promote processing and marketing of clean fish and its fresh products, said the Minister.

At the ceremony, she formally handed over to Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac a set of retort pouches carrying value-added products. Dr Isaac also released a book encapsulating the details of the project.

The project will be spearheaded by Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC). Conceived to also provide jobs to college dropouts and migrant workforce returning home due to COVID-19, the scheme envisages a rapid improvement in the standard of living of the fisher communities by encouraging entrepreneurship. ‘Parivarthanam’ will also guarantee a fixed price to fish-catchers as a fair compensation.

The State-run KSCADC, the Union government’s Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) will monitor procurement and processing of fish besides ensuring its quality.

KSCADC Managing Director Sheik Pareeth, CIFT Principal Scientist K Ashok Kumar and Society for Advanced Technologies and Management vice-chairman Roy V Nagendran attended.