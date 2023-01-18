Parishad flays government for failure to resolve film institute crisis

January 18, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad has protested the delay in the government addressing the issues of caste discrimination on the part of the director raised by students of the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, over a month ago.

In a statement, the parishad said the fact that the students had been legally fighting caste bias at the institute since 2020 and had launched a strike in the wake of discrimination faced by the cleaning staff demonstrated their social commitment. The scientific and cultural body said it was deplorable that people in responsible positions, including the institute chairman, made statements that embarrassed the reformed state of Kerala. It also condemned the endless delay in initiating action on the enquiry committee report.

The parishad said the district administration was not doing the right thing by keeping the institute closed, causing the students to lose academic sessions, primarily with the aim of quelling the peacefully held protests. It was a matter of concern that when Central universities and national institutes of learning were being converted by fascists forces as centres for reviving caste, a similar development was happening in Kerala, despite it having an essentially different political and social climate. The statement, issued by the parishad president B. Ramesh and secretary Joji Koottummel, urged the government to immediately intervene and proactively resolve the crisis.