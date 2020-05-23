Parents wants KV school fee for April-June period waivered

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents Association, Ernakulam region, has opposed the move to collect fee for the first quarter (April 2020 to June 2020) of the 2020-21 academic session.

Kendriya Vidyalayas held no formal academic classes during the lockdown period and no formal classes would be possible up to May 31, the parents association. Hence levying of tuition fee/computer fee and Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi for the period of April 2020 to May 2020 was totally unjustified from an educational institution like Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body funded by the Centre, said Prakash Kesavan, president of the association, in a letter sent to the Minister for Human Resource Development.

The association representatives requested the authorities to review the decision to collect the fee for the lockdown period and not to force the parents to pay it.

They also urged the authorities to provide adequate time for parents, especially those who belonged to the economically weaker sections, to procure mobile phones/internet connection. This move came after it was learnt that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was planning to hold online classes.