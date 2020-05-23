Kerala

Parents wants KV school fee for April-June period waivered

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents Association, Ernakulam region, has opposed the move to collect fee for the first quarter (April 2020 to June 2020) of the 2020-21 academic session.

Kendriya Vidyalayas held no formal academic classes during the lockdown period and no formal classes would be possible up to May 31, the parents association. Hence levying of tuition fee/computer fee and Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi for the period of April 2020 to May 2020 was totally unjustified from an educational institution like Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body funded by the Centre, said Prakash Kesavan, president of the association, in a letter sent to the Minister for Human Resource Development.

The association representatives requested the authorities to review the decision to collect the fee for the lockdown period and not to force the parents to pay it.

They also urged the authorities to provide adequate time for parents, especially those who belonged to the economically weaker sections, to procure mobile phones/internet connection. This move came after it was learnt that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was planning to hold online classes.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 6:26:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/parents-wants-kv-school-fee-for-april-june-period-waivered/article31659354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY