Parents stage dharna outside school

11 September 2020 22:55 IST

The protest by a section of parents at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Thathamangalam, continued on Friday as the school management did not heed their demands.

The parents staged a dharna in front of the school protesting against the expulsion of students from online classes for failing to pay the special fees.

Student organisations such as the KSU, SFI, and ABVP also took out protest marches on Friday demanding that the school management change its stand.

Over 200 students were ousted from the online class groups for not paying the special fees in time.

Police said they would hold talks with the school management and find a solution to the crisis. Parents said they would intensify their agitation if the school did not permit their children to attend the online classes.