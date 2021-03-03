Parents seek review of MBBS fees

‘Parties should include medical education policy in manifesto’

The parents of undergraduate medical students who joined the two dozen-odd private medical colleges in the State since 2017 have demanded that the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee review the annual fee it fixed for MBBS on the basis of the bona fide documents provided by the medical college managements.

The Parents Coordination of Medical Students (PCOMS), an umbrella organisation of the parents of 12,000-odd students who joined MBBS in private medical colleges since 2017, has raised the demand on the basis of the latest expense documents provided by KMCT Medical College, Kozhikode.

The fee committee had fixed the MBBS annual fee of private medical colleges only for 2017-18 and 2020-21 years. The fee for 2018-19 and 2019-20 years was decided by adding a certain percentage to the previous year’s fee.

The PCOMS office-bearers pointed out that the latest fee fixed for KMCT Medical College in accordance with the High Court guideline was less than the fee the college charged in previous years.

“We demand that the committee review the fee structure on the basis of the actual expense documents submitted by the college managements in the wake of a crucial Supreme Court verdict of February 25, 2021,” they said.

They said that by reducing the MBBS annual fee, a good number of brilliant students who top the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) could fulfil their dreams of attaining a medical degree. The PCOMS also demanded that major political parties in the State declare a comprehensive medical education policy in their manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Every year, it becomes a matter of serious concern for thousands of students and parents in the State as medical college managements drag them to courts. Many eligible students have lost their chances because of the uncertainties over fee caused by the managements. The political parties should bring an end to this annual fair of uncertainties by introducing a solid, emulative medical education policy,” they said.