Parents of slain YC workers seek CBI probe

Expressing their lack of faith in the ongoing Crime Branch investigation into the twin murders at Kasaragod, the parents of the slain Youth Congress leaders have approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe.

Kripesh and Sarath Lal were hacked to death on February 17 at Periye in Kasaragod. Police had arrested a few CPI (M) leaders in connection with the murder.

‘Eyewash’

The present level of investigation, alleged the petitioners, was only “an eyewash and that too controlled by the top leaders of the CPI(M), whose incriminatory conspiratorial role is very much evident and hence the police has not turned against those who are involved in the larger conspiracy behind the killings.”

The parents submitted that the ongoing investigation was “tainted with malafide and a highly one-sided one.”

They submitted that the present investigation team didn’t even take the initiative to summon the persons who made death threats against the Congress workers. The team succumbed to pressure from the CPI(M) leaders who were suspected to have conspired the twin murder, the parents submitted.

The petitioners also submitted that they didn’t had any faith in the present investigation which was “partial, one-sided and defective as all the accused in the case belonged to the CPI(M), and the police machinery controlled by the party.”