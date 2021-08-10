Kerala

Parents in Kerala arrested for concealing information about sexual abuse of their daughter

The incident took place when local residents caught one of the accused while he allegedly tried to sexually abuse the victim at an empty house in Rahmat Nagar, Uliyathadukka, in Kasaragod district on June 25.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The police on Tuesday arrested the parents of a 13-year-old girl in connection with a case of sexual abuse. The parents were remanded in two weeks of judicial custody for allegedly concealing information of sexual abuse and torture of their child.

With this, the number of those arrested in the case has gone up to 11. Earlier, nine people were arrested in the case of sexual abuse of the child in Uliyathadukka in Kasaragod district.

The police produced the parents before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, where they were remanded in custody.

The incident took place when local residents caught one of the accused while he allegedly tried to sexually abuse the victim at an empty house in Rahmat Nagar, Uliyathadukka, on June 25.

According to the girl, the accused had taken her to various places and tortured her for two years. Further investigation revealed that the parents had concealed the information about the sexual abuse. The girl is presently in the care of the Child Welfare Committee.


