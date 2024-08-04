Compassionate parents hoping to adopt orphans of Wayanad landslide may not have their wish granted. After registering themselves with the government agencies handling the adoption, they will have to wait in the queue. Even then, they cannot exercise the option of selecting the children from Wayanad and have to pick a baby who comes up for adoption when their turn arrives.

Currently, there are 1,904 registered parents and 116 babies, who are Legally Free for Adoption in the list maintained by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), Kerala. Last year, 114 children were given in for adoption in the State, which included 99 in-country and 15 inter-country adoptions.

Incidentally, a few parents had contacted various agencies expressing their willingness to adopt the Wayanad children. Currently, it is estimated that the landslide has robbed five children of their parents.

B. C. Sameer, a native of Padanna, Kasaragod, was one such parent, who expressed his willingness to adopt a girl child.

“We have two boys and want to adopt a girl. My wife and I were hoping to adopt a girl child of age five or six years. I have registered myself with CARA after being told to follow the legal procedures,” Mr. Sameer, who is currently employed in Kuwait, told The Hindu.

Those at the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Wayanad and the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) too had received a few similar requests.

“The children in Wayanad are in the care of their immediate relatives at the relief camp set up by the government,” said Jose Kandathil, the chairperson of the CWC. One young girl, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. “The committee is overseeing the wellness of the children,” he said.

Karthika Anna Thomas, the DCPO, said two persons had come forward to sponsor the children.

The children who are in the care and protection of their immediate relatives and who wish to remain with them will be given in kinship foster care to their relatives. “The State Government will also offer them a monthly payment of ₹2,000 till the child turns major. All these processes involve legal procedures,” said Ms. Thomas.

“Relatives too can adopt the orphaned children. Before giving children up for adoption, the State will carry out home studies to assess the eligibility of parents to ensure that the children are provided with the required safe environment,” said an official of the Department of Woman and Child Development, Kerala.

“Kaliyidam (play areas) have been set up for the children in the 12 camps in Wayanad and provided toys and playthings to keep them engaged. The physical as well as the mental health of the children are regularly monitored,” said Ms. Thomas.