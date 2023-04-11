ADVERTISEMENT

Parents concerned about delay in Calicut varsity exam results

April 11, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Science students may miss a chance to apply for INSPIRE scholarship’

The Hindu Bureau

Parents of undergraduate students pursuing science courses in colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut are concerned about the delay in announcement of the second and third semester exam results.

They claimed that the students might miss their chance to apply for scholarships such as the one under INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) of the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology. High-performing students are given ₹80,000 a year under the scheme.

A.C. Nisar Babu of Mukkom in Kozhikode district said on Tuesday that owing to the delay, the students were not able to upload their exam details online to apply for the scholarship. His daughter A.C. Liya is a second year B.Sc (Zoology) student at Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Babu alleged that the university was yet to start evaluation of the first and second semester exam answer scripts. He claimed that if details were not uploaded by June, the students might lose their chance to get scholarships. “We are wondering why the university is yet to start the evaluation of answer scripts though the fourth semester exams have been scheduled for May first week,” he added.

Another parent, meanwhile, said students of autonomous colleges under the university had already received the scholarship amount. They could send applications by March 15 as the conduct of exams and announcement of results were done by the respective colleges. Mr. Babu said the delay would particularly affect students from poor families who were dependent on scholarships for studies.

D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, University of Calicut, told The Hindu that efforts were on to declare results of the sixth semester exams by May. The results of the second semester exams were expected to be declared by June. He said it would take at least three months under the present system to announce the exam results. The university was planning to introduce a new system which would fast-track the process, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US