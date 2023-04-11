Parents concerned about delay in Calicut varsity exam results

April 11, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Parents of undergraduate students pursuing science courses in colleges affiliated to the University of Calicut are concerned about the delay in announcement of the second and third semester exam results.

They claimed that the students might miss their chance to apply for scholarships such as the one under INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) of the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology. High-performing students are given ₹80,000 a year under the scheme.

A.C. Nisar Babu of Mukkom in Kozhikode district said on Tuesday that owing to the delay, the students were not able to upload their exam details online to apply for the scholarship. His daughter A.C. Liya is a second year B.Sc (Zoology) student at Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode.

Mr. Babu alleged that the university was yet to start evaluation of the first and second semester exam answer scripts. He claimed that if details were not uploaded by June, the students might lose their chance to get scholarships. “We are wondering why the university is yet to start the evaluation of answer scripts though the fourth semester exams have been scheduled for May first week,” he added.

Another parent, meanwhile, said students of autonomous colleges under the university had already received the scholarship amount. They could send applications by March 15 as the conduct of exams and announcement of results were done by the respective colleges. Mr. Babu said the delay would particularly affect students from poor families who were dependent on scholarships for studies.

D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, University of Calicut, told The Hindu that efforts were on to declare results of the sixth semester exams by May. The results of the second semester exams were expected to be declared by June. He said it would take at least three months under the present system to announce the exam results. The university was planning to introduce a new system which would fast-track the process, he added.