HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parcel containing 123 LSD stamps seized

September 03, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch of Custom House seized a parcel having 123 LSD stamps that arrived from the US, at the foreign post office here.

A B.Tech graduate and Nayarambalam native Chandu Purushotaman, 30, to whom the parcel was addressed, was arrested. He reportedly had a key role in import of LSD stamps into the country. A case was registered under NDPS Act and Chandu remanded to custody.

Tobacco products

Police personnel in Ernakulam Rural held extensive inspections at Aluva railway station and at Perumbavoor, as part of its anti-narcotics drive, with the help of a sniffer dog.

Ten cases were registered against migrant workers for sale of banned tobacco products. They also seized syringes used by those who were addicted to synthetic drugs.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.