Parcel containing 123 LSD stamps seized

September 03, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch of Custom House seized a parcel having 123 LSD stamps that arrived from the US, at the foreign post office here.

A B.Tech graduate and Nayarambalam native Chandu Purushotaman, 30, to whom the parcel was addressed, was arrested. He reportedly had a key role in import of LSD stamps into the country. A case was registered under NDPS Act and Chandu remanded to custody.

Tobacco products

Police personnel in Ernakulam Rural held extensive inspections at Aluva railway station and at Perumbavoor, as part of its anti-narcotics drive, with the help of a sniffer dog.

Ten cases were registered against migrant workers for sale of banned tobacco products. They also seized syringes used by those who were addicted to synthetic drugs.