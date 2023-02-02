ADVERTISEMENT

Parboiled rice to be distributed this month: Minister

February 02, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Parboiled rice in adequate quantities will be distributed through ration shops from this month onwards, Minister for Civil Supplies, G. R. Anil, said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by P. Mammykkutty, Mr. Anil said that since the last four months, 80% of the State’s rice allocation from the Centre consisted of raw rice. This was brought to the notice of the Union Food Minister, after which, the Food Corporation of India was directed to make sure that 50% of the rice allocation was parboiled rice.

Though the Centre had directed that fortified parboiled rice be distributed in Wayanad, the State Government has decided not to distribute this to sickle cell anaemia patients and thalassemia patients. The Health department’s expert committee is studying whether the fortified rice is suitable for these patients with genetic blood disorders.

Mr. Anil alleged that the Centre was trying to force the State to accept fortified parboiled rice by increasing the raw rice share in the State’s rice allocation.

