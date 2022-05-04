Parasuram to be diverted via Alappuzha
The Mangaluru-Nagercoil Parasuram Express train will be diverted via Alappuzha on May 6, 8 and 9, skipping its scheduled halts at Tripunithura, Piravam Road, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, and Mavelikara between Ernakulam Town and Kayamkulam Junction. On these days, the train will halt at Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad, a press release said here on Wednesday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.