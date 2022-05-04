Parasuram to be diverted via Alappuzha 

The Mangaluru-Nagercoil Parasuram Express train will be diverted via Alappuzha on May 6, 8 and 9, skipping its scheduled halts at Tripunithura, Piravam Road, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, and Mavelikara between Ernakulam Town and Kayamkulam Junction. On these days, the train will halt at Ernakulam Junction, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad, a press release said here on Wednesday.