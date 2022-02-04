Parasuram Express to be diverted via Alappuzha from Feb. 14 to 23

To take up preliminary work in connection with track doubling in the Ettumanur-Kottayam-Chingavanam section, the Mangaluru-Nagercoil Parasuram Express (16649) leaving Mangaluru Central will be diverted between Ernakulam Town and Kayamkulam to run via Alappuzha. from February 14 to 23. The train will skip its scheduled halts at Thripunithura, Piravom Road, Ettumanur, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur and Mavelikara. Additional temporary halts will be permitted at Ernakulam South, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha and Haripad for the convenience of passengers, says a press release.