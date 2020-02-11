Parasite to open Kottayam film fest

Parasite, the first foreign language film that bagged the Oscar for best picture, will be screened to kick off the sixth edition of the Regional International Film Festival of Kottayam, to be held here from February 21 to 25.

According to the organisers, the event features 15 international movies and five Indian and Malayalam movies, which have been screened at major international film festivals, including the Cannes, Berlin, Rotterdam and Shanghai.

Line-up of movies

The line-up of movies includes Adults in the Room, It Must be Heaven and My Nudity Means Nothing, among others. The screening of the movies will be followed by interactive sessions between the filmmakers and technicians and delegates.

Kamal, chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA), will attend the inaugural programme.

A delegate pass will cost ₹300. Students will be charged only ₹200.

Entry will be allowed to only persons aged above 18 years.

The event is organised by the KSCA in association with the Artists’ Association for Theatre Music and Arts (AATMA). For details, contact 9496970054.