Parameswaran cremated with State honours

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue P. Parameswaran was cremated with State honours at his native village Muhamma, near Cherthala, on Monday.

Parameswaran died early Sunday at a hospital near Ottappalam in Palakkad.

People from various walks of life paid homage to the right-wing Hindu theoretician when his body was kept at Thamarasseril Illam, his ancestral home at Kayippuram.

His body was brought to Muhamma from Thiruvananthapuram around 3 p.m.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid homage to the departed leader when his body was kept for public viewing in the capital.

Near alma mater

The vehicle carrying the mortal remains stopped for a brief period in front of K.P. Memorial Upper Primary School, Muhamma, where he completed his primary education.

Teachers and students paid homage to him.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, BJP leaders K. Surendran, P.K. Krishnadas, M.T. Ramesh, Kummanam Rajasekharan, and Shobha Surendran were among those who paid their last respects.

Mr. Chouhan said Parameswaran would always be remembered for his efforts for social and cultural reforms.

Born to Parameswaran Ilayathu and Savithri Antharjanam in 1927, he completed BA (Honours) in history from University College, Thiruvananthapuram, with a gold medal.

Parameswaran joined the RSS and his contact with M.S. Golwalkar led him to become a pracharak. He led an austere and spiritual way of life. The Vajpayee government honoured him with Padma Shri in 2004. In 2018, the BJP government awarded him Padma Vibhushan.

Parameswaran had served as director of the Bharathiya Vichara Kendram, a Hindu nationalist think tank, since 1982. He had also presided over the Vivekananda Kendra in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.