Paramekkavu plans mini-pooram during PM’s visit 

December 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the main organisers of the Thrissur Pooram, is planning to organise a mini-pooram in front of the Paramekkavu temple during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Thrissur on January 3.

Fifteen caparisoned elephants and percussion ensembles will be part of the pooram, which will be presented during the roadshow of the Prime Minister. The Devaswom has sought permission for conducting the event.

The objective of the mini pooram is to draw the attention of the Prime Minister to the crisis in conducting the ensuing edition of the Thrissur Pooram. A recent meeting convened by the Devaswom and Revenue Minsters had failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

The crisis arose after the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) increased the rent for the pooram exhibition ground. The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms threatened to conduct the Pooram as a mere ritual if the CDB refused to roll back the hike in rent. The government and the devaswoms are waiting for a decision of the High Court on the issue.