GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paramekkavu plans mini-pooram during PM’s visit 

To draw attention to the crisis in Thrissur Pooram conduct  

December 28, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the main organisers of the Thrissur Pooram, is planning to organise a mini-pooram in front of the Paramekkavu temple during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Thrissur on January 3.

Fifteen caparisoned elephants and percussion ensembles will be part of the pooram, which will be presented during the roadshow of the Prime Minister. The Devaswom has sought permission for conducting the event.

The objective of the mini pooram is to draw the attention of the Prime Minister to the crisis in conducting the ensuing edition of the Thrissur Pooram. A recent meeting convened by the Devaswom and Revenue Minsters had failed to reach a consensus on the issue.

The crisis arose after the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) increased the rent for the pooram exhibition ground. The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms threatened to conduct the Pooram as a mere ritual if the CDB refused to roll back the hike in rent. The government and the devaswoms are waiting for a decision of the High Court on the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.