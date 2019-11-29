Kerala

Parambikulam-Aliyar Project: Kerala, Tamil Nadu officials to meet on Dec. 18, 19

At the September 25 meeting, both State governments had agreed to form a 10-member committee to take forward the discussions.

Senior officials of Kerala and Tamil Nadu will meet in Thiruvananthapuram on December 18 and 19 to discuss the sharing of river water under the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) agreement.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu had agreed to review the PAP agreement at a meeting held between Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on September 25.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty said here on Friday that steps had been taken to obtain Kerala’s eligible share of water under the agreement.

The State Government was also taking steps to clean irrigation canals in the region on a war-footing, Mr. Krishnankutty said. “With this, the time taken for water to flow from Moolathara to the end of the canal will be reduced from 18 hours to six hours,’’ he said. The government was also taking steps to draw pipelines over a combined distance of 360 km through three panchayats.

At the September 25 meeting, both State governments had agreed to form a 10-member committee to take forward the discussions. Subsequently, Kerala had formed a five-member panel headed by B. Ashok, Secretary, Water Resources.

