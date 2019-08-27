Parallel track to restore train services

Railways have decided to lay 400 metres of parallel track in the Padil–Kulashekara section of Palakkad railway division to restore train services that has been hit since August 23 due to the landslip.

The decision comes in the wake of the inability to lay the track through the landslip prone area due to further landslip, railway sources said. Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad, Pratap Singh Shami will oversee the laying of the 400 m parallel track.

Trains running via Mangalaru through the Konkan Railway are the worst-hit on account of the landslip. The Railways have either cancelled or diverted trains running through Konkan Railway till August 31. Seven long distance trains were cancelled on Tuesday. This include 12431 Thiruvananthapuram – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Raajdhani Express, 12283 Ernakulam-Hazrat Niznuddin Duronto weekly Express, 22113 Lokmanyatilak – Kochuveli Biweekly Express, 12223 Lokmanyatilak – Ernakulam Duronto Biweekly Express, 19260 Bhavnagar – Kochuveli Weekly Express and 19332 Indore – Kochuveli Weekly Express.

Five long distance trains of August 28 have been cancelled. The trains are 22655 Thiruvananthapuram – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast, 22633 Thiruvananthapuram – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast, 16338 Ernakulam – Okha Biweekly Express, 12224 Ernakulam–Lokmanyatilak Duronto Biweekly Express and 22150 Pune–Ernakulam Biweekly Superfast.

19259 Kochuveli – Bhavnagar Weekly Express of August 29, 22149 Ernakulam – Pune Biweekly Superfast and 19331 Kochuveli – Indore Weekly Express of August 30 and 12284 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Ernakulam Duronto Express of August 31 will not run.

The Railways have diverted trains on account of the works, a railway release said. 22660 Dehradun–Kochuveli Weekly Express that left Dehradun on August 26 will be diverted between Surat and Thrissur.

12618 Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Mangala Express of August 26 and 27 has been diverted between Itarsi and Thrissur. 19424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Express that left Gandhidham on Monday has been diverted between Surat and Tirunelveli.

22654 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Superfast that left Hazrat Nizamuddin on August 26 has been diverted between Surat and Thrissur.

16345 Lokmanya Tilak – Thiruvananthapuram Netravati of August 27 and 28 will be diverted between Thane and Shoranur. 16311 Sriganganagar - Kochuveli Weekly Express of Tuesday has been rescheduled and diverted between Vadodara and Thrissur.

16346 Thiruvananthapuram – Lokmanyatilak Netravathi Express of August 28 has been diverted from Shoranur. 12617 Ernakulam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala Express has also been diverted from Shoranur Junction, a railway release said.

Regulation

Due to Line Block and Power Block to facilitate engineering works in Coimbatore – Tiruppur section, 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express will be regulated for one hour and 25 minutes at Coimbatore on August 28 and 29. 12678 Ernakulam – Bengaluru Intercity Express will be regulated for 50 minutes at Coimbatore on both the days.