Parallel phone exchange unearthed in Palakkad

This is third illegal exchange in the State

The police unearthed the State’s third parallel telephone exchange here on Wednesday. It was functioning at an Ayurveda shop at Mettupalayam Street.

The police raided the shop at M.A. Tower following information after the busting of parallel exchanges in Thrissur and Kozhikode. The police said the exchange had been functioning for over four years.

The investigation team entered the room by breaking open the lock, and recovered several electronic equipment and eight mobile SIM cards. The police said the equipment, including routers, were bought from Bengal.

The man involved in the parallel exchange in Kozhikode had links with the illegal exchange here. The police said they had intensified the investigation.

Meanwhile, speculations were rife on social media linking an Islamic terror group’s role with the parallel telephone exchange. Some notices recovered from the Ayurveda shop were portrayed as that of the Islamic State (IS) propaganda.

The police later clarified that neither the IS nor any terror group had any link with the parallel exchange. The notices were that of the Popular Front of India (PFI).