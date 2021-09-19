Parallel phone exchange: one held

The police on Sunday arrested the key accused in connection with a parallel telephone exchange unearthed at Mettupalayam Street here.

Moideen Koya P.P., 63, was arrested from Nallalam Bazaar, near Kozhikode. The police had unearthed the parallel telephone exchange that functioned in an Ayurvedic shop at a shopping complex at Mettupalayam Street a few days ago.

Moideen Koya was found to have been managing Keerthy Ayurvedic shop for the past eight years. He had procured 200-odd Jio and BSNL mobile SIM cards in the name of his shop.

The police said he was illegally making profit by converting international calls into STD calls.

Nicknamed BSNL Koya, he was wanted by the police in similar cases in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.