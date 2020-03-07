Parallel market bleeds gold merchants, allege traders

KOLLAM

07 March 2020 19:34 IST

Illegal inflow has always been a concern for authorised traders in State

With gold prices hitting an all-time high and the spike in smuggling, authorised traders in the State are struggling to tackle the steep decline in sales.

While the first week of March recorded the biggest single-day surge in recent years, the price has been hovering around ₹32,000 per eight gram for the last couple of days.

Dent in demand

Merchants say most of the customers now come for assessments or old gold sales and there is a very visible dent in demand and consumer spending. While the illegal inflow has always been a matter of concern, they also allege that a parallel market is functioning in the State, aggravating the situation.

“The market has been down for a few months and now the recent fluctuations in price has worsened the situation. Currently we are facing a 60% dip in sales and this parallel market is one main reason,” says Shajau Chirayathu, president, Kerala Gold and Silver Dealers Association.

Smuggling

According to Kerala State GST Department officials, there has been a considerable rise in smuggling cases of late and the gold bars go straight to the manufacturing units in northern districts.

“Post the hike in import duty from 10% to 12.5%, we have intercepted several consignments from nearly all parts of the State. They have agents in all districts who collect details of potential customers, mainly wedding parties. The moment halls are booked for weddings, they approach the families directly with promises of delivering home tax-free ornaments,” says an official.

He adds that the department has been keeping a close watch on regular carriers who deliver the ornaments.

“There is no big gamble involved as they can always pay the penalty and release the gold. So there are carriers who have been caught multiple times and they still do it despite strict warnings,” he adds.

Margin factor

Since the parallel market can offer a good margin to the customers, many of them opt for it. “Jewellery manufacturing has become a cottage industry in districts like Thrissur and they use Chinese machines to do the fake hallmarking. We are not talking about traditional goldsmiths, but big units that produce machine-cut ornaments and they operate without any licence,” says S. Abdul Nazar, treasurer, All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association. Merchants also allege that enforcement agencies are turning a blind eye to such units, allowing them to thrive.

“They know a such a racket is operating in Kerala but they deliberately go easy on hubs like Thrissur and Kozhikode. A single gold bar weighing one kg can fetch the smugglers a profit of over ₹six lakh while the merchants in the organised sector are bleeding. Yet there has been no large-scale crackdown on such cartels and their illegal operations,” he says.