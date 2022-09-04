‘Parallel exchange case accused received ₹46 crore hawala money in five years’

Enforcement Directorate begins investigation

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 04, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Gafoor and Krishnaprasad, who are in police custody in connection with the parallel telephone exchange case, have revealed that money came to various accounts of the prime accused P.P. Shabeer via Dubai.

During the interrogation by Crime Branch officials on Saturday, they said that the money was deposited into accounts in Dubai from various countries. It was then brought to India as ‘hawala’ money and deposited in various accounts through the agents of the mafia. Shabeer and his companion Niyas Kuttasseri received ₹46 crore in their accounts since 2017, which they invested in various sectors.

The investigation had brought out a parallel telecom network that enables the mafia to communicate without the source being tracked. This could facilitate illegal money transactions and even affect national security, a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They had penetrated the nation’s telecom network to construct a parallel communication corridor that was against the international understanding between nations. This network has also been used as a front for illegal money transactions.

The investigation revealed that several calls from China were illegally routed to India, and that the network was used for threatening calls and sexual atrocities. Conversations with sexual undertones were directed towards children and every tracking attempt on such cases led to a SIM card that was activated without the knowledge of the owner. Several WhatsApp accounts were also activated from the same phone. Honey traps and drug trades were also facilitated through the pre-activated WhatsApp numbers available in the market. Some of the SIM cards seized from Kozhikode also had WhatsApp and Paytm accounts registered.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Crime Branch team led by Assistant Commissioner A.J. Johnson and a Special Investigation Team led by Aishwarya Dongre are questioning the accused while the Enforcement Directorate has also started an investigation into the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app