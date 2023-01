January 16, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Parali gramapanchayat secretary Sunil V. Abbas, 41, died on Monday after he suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident at Kallekkad three days ago.

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Sunil’s motorcycle had hit a pedestrian at night while he was going to Palakkad railway station to catch a train. He had suffered head injuries. His body was taken to Thiruvananthapuram.