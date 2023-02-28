ADVERTISEMENT

PARAKH will pull back public education sector: Sivankutty

February 28, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Minister says there are indications that the Centre has begun work in the direction of implementing its move to bring in uniformity in assessment as part of NEP

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government move to implement PARAKH (Performance Assessment Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), a national assessment regulator, will push the public education sector into danger academically, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the Minister said there were reports that as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the Union government had decided to bring in uniformity in assessment. There were indications that the Union Education Ministry’s PARAKH had started working towards this objective.

Such changes seemed part of the academic centralisation envisaged under the NEP. Kerala, and other States, had pointed out even when the NEP was being formulated that centralisation, particularly related to academics, in the school education sector could not be justified, and that these had non-academic objectives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This attempt at centralisation threatened the fundamental perspectives on education and was a setback to Kerala’s efforts to provide quality education.

In a land rich with diversity, be it geography, food, language, or climate, an assessment with the same conditions for all children was unscientific, and would lead to a large chunk of students being removed from the mainstream.

Only teachers who taught the students would know their strengths and weaknesses through continuous assessment, the Minister said. Assessment should help identify students’ strengths and improve them as well as provide support to overcome the limitations.

Centralised assessments would lead to long-term setbacks. Hence, States should be strengthened. Following federal principles and steps in keeping with ideals put forward by modern education principles should be taken at the national level, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US