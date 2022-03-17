Paragliding on Kozhikode beach
DTPC initiative to promote beach tourism
Kozhikode
As part of the efforts to promote beach tourism with adventure sports, the District Tourism Promotion Council is planning to introduce paragliding on the Kozhikode beach. Expression of Interest will be accepted from competent agencies at the DTPC’s office on March 28. Efforts are also on for the GI-tagging of various native products, a press release said.
