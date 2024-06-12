Paraglider disputes Minister’s claim on job avenues in adventure tourism sector

A Facebook post of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas claiming that the government has created 3,000 permanent jobs in the adventure tourism sector over the past year has sparked a controversy.

The post is accompanied by a photo of a paragliding trainer who emigrated to the United Kingdom without securing a job.

Mr. Riyas states that over the past year, the State’s adventure tourism sector made history by generating an income of ₹23.5 crore and provided permanent jobs for over 3,000 local people. The government had organised several events, including an international paragliding festival at Wagamon, a surfing festival at Varkala, and a mountain cycling festival at Mananthavady.

He also mentions the upcoming Malabar River Festival to be held from July 25 to 28. The post has photos showcasing various adventure tourism activities.

Paragliding trainer Jobin Yendayar has disputed the Minister’s assertions in the Facebook book. “In his post, the Minister claimed the government provided ample jobs in the adventure tourism sector and included my photo. But the reality is that without proper opportunities or a permanent job, I decided to quit my beloved profession and move to the U.K. to find work,” Mr. Yendayar says.

Mr. Yendayar, who has been involved in adventure paragliding tourism for the past 15 years, says he never received job offers or support from the government.

“If I had permanent job security in the adventure tourism sector, I would not have abandoned my profession and moved abroad. Wagamon has significant potential for adventure tourism. Paragliding is my passion and I invested in equipment through daily wage jobs. Without proper government support, it is impossible to sustain a career in this field,” he says.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Yendayar recently won the third prize in the International Paragliding Festival at Wagamon, becoming the first Keralite paraglider to achieve the feat. Following this, Mr. Riyas had congratulated him on social media.