Pappukutty Bhagavathar passes away

KOCHI

22 June 2020 20:59 IST

Malayalam stage, screen actor and playback singer was 107

Malayalam stage and screen actor and playback singer, Pappukutty Bhagavathar popularly known as Kerala Saigal, died at his home here on Monday. He was 107.

The funeral will be held with State honours at Perumbadappu on Tuesday.

Kerala Saigal

Pappukutty had earned his ‘Saigal’ name for popularising K.L. Saigal’s songs on drama stages between intervals, he continued to be a livewire even after turning 100.

He had taken to stage at the age of seven on a platform provided by Vedamani – a musical. He turned professional at 17 years in P.J. Cherian’s Messiahcharithram donning the role of Mary Magdalene. It is said that he was hesitant to play the role of a woman, but it was usual for men to don women’s role on stage during that period.

Playback singer K.J. Yesudas’s father Augustine Joseph was part of this stage as well.

He later joined drama troupe in Changanassery. His major success was the lead role he played in a drama called Maya along with Thikkurissi, who played villain. It ran 290 shows a year. Later came many roles and his shows crossed 15,000 stages over the years.

First feature film

Prasanna, filmed at Pakshiraja Studios was his first feature film. He also sang his songs in the film.

Guruvayurappan, Sthree Hridayam, Muthalali, Vila Kurajna Manushyan, Padicha Kallan, Anchu Sundarikal are among some of the 25 films he had acted. He had also sung playback for Sathyan and Naseer in many films.

In 2010, he made his presence felt in a Dileep-Bhavana starer film Marykundoru Kunjadu with his song Enteduke Vannadukkum Pembirannole…

Born to Michael and Anna from Vypin, C.M. Pappukutty Bhagavathar was married to Baby. Director K.G. George’s wife Salma was his daughter. Actor Mohan Jose, Sabu, Sali and Jeevan are his sons.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Bhagavathar’s demise saying that his contributions would be remembered by lovers of art in Kerala.

John Fernandez, MLA, paid tributes to the departed artist at his home in Perumbadappu.