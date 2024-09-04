Pappanamcode fire: CCTV footage reveals presence of dead woman’s spouse near building

A day after a massive fire at the office of a public sector general insurance company at Pappanamcode here killed an employee, Vaishna, and an unidentified man, the police suspect that the second body is of her husband’s. CCTV footage has revealed the presence of her husband Binukumar near the building.

However, the identity of the deceased can be confirmed beyond doubt only through a DNA analysis.

The Nemom police said Binukumar’s brother had identified the body as likely to be of his brother, but it was charred beyond recognition. Vaishna’s body was identified through her ornaments.

Inflammable materials

The CCTV footage showed Binukumar near the Karakkamandapam Siva temple and near the ground floor of the building where the insurance office is located. He was seen carrying a bag and it is suspected that it contained inflammable materials from a worksite near his house at Naruvamoodu.

Forensic experts and officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Electrical Inspectorate had ruled out a short-circuit or a blast in the air-conditioner unit as the cause of the fire.

The post-mortem examination was held on Tuesday. Vaishna resided in a rented house at Melamcode, near Pappanamcode, along with her two children and mother.

