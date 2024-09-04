GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pappanamcode fire: CCTV footage reveals presence of dead woman’s spouse near building

Though the police suspect that the unidentified body is that of the victim’s husband, a DNA test is needed to confirm the identity

Published - September 04, 2024 11:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A day after a massive fire at the office of a public sector general insurance company at Pappanamcode here killed an employee, Vaishna, and an unidentified man, the police suspect that the second body is of her husband’s. CCTV footage has revealed the presence of her husband Binukumar near the building.

However, the identity of the deceased can be confirmed beyond doubt only through a DNA analysis.

The Nemom police said Binukumar’s brother had identified the body as likely to be of his brother, but it was charred beyond recognition. Vaishna’s body was identified through her ornaments.

Inflammable materials

The CCTV footage showed Binukumar near the Karakkamandapam Siva temple and near the ground floor of the building where the insurance office is located. He was seen carrying a bag and it is suspected that it contained inflammable materials from a worksite near his house at Naruvamoodu.

Forensic experts and officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Electrical Inspectorate had ruled out a short-circuit or a blast in the air-conditioner unit as the cause of the fire.

The post-mortem examination was held on Tuesday. Vaishna resided in a rented house at Melamcode, near Pappanamcode, along with her two children and mother.

Published - September 04, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.