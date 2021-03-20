Papers of NDA candidate in Devikulam rejected

Independent selected as new candidate

The nomination of Dhanalakshmi Marimuthu, National Democratic Alliance candidate in the Devikulam constituency, was rejected on Saturday. She was fielded by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is in alliance with the NDA.

The papers were rejected on the ground that the candidate had failed to fill Form 26. The nomination of her dummy candidate Ponnu Pandi was also rejected. Ms. Marimuthu said the same model of nomination papers were submitted for the Devikulam and Udumbanchola constituencies and she would approach the Election Commission. The nomination of another dummy candidate and BJP district secretary K.S. Aji was also rejected. Following this, Independent candidate S. Ganeshan was selected as the new NDA candidate in Devikulam.