Papal delegate braves human barricade, enters St. Mary’s basilica under heavy police protection

August 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil entered St. Mary’s basilica through a side gate of the compound under heavy police protection around 7 p. m. on Monday, carrying a casket apparently containing Eucharist. His entry into the church was reciprocated with heavy slogan shouting against him by hundreds of parishioners opposed to his visit.

The archbishop remained inside the church along with some priests and police personnel for about 10 minutes before emerging out of the basilica surrounded by police personnel. He was led out of the basilica as ‘go back’ calls resounded. A window of the basilica was shattered as people, prevented from entering the basilica by the police, tried to convey their anger through gestures and clenched fists.

The archbishop arrived at the front gate of the basilica around 6.15 p.m. However, protests by people already inside the basilica compound prevented any attempt by the police to open the gates. Soon it appeared that leaders of the protesters were invited for a round of negotiations at the archbishop’s house. But the police led the papal delegate into the basilica compound through a side entrance leading from the archbishop’s house.

The large gathering of people once again burst into slogan shouting and raising ‘go back’ calls. The archbishop was taken to a reception outside the basilica for about half hour before he was provided with a police wall to enter the basilica through the side entrance, the grills of which were opened by a police official.

Chaos and confusion

Whether the archbishop took the consecrated host into the basilica, which has been closed for about 260 days now, is not clear. There was utter confusion regarding the visit of the archbishop. It was initially reported that he will call off his visit, scheduled earlier. Later, it was reported that he will either celebrate mass or lead adoration of the Eucharist inside the basilica.

Those who opposed the entry of the papal delegate into the basilica were frustrated by what they called “blatantly partial police action”. They rushed into the basilica to offer prayers as soon as the archbishop left and tried to organise a mass. However, a spokesman for Alamaya Munnettam said that the idea was abandoned later and a mass is being planned for Tuesday.

Those opposed to his visit questioned his intentions and described his attempt to enter the basilica using police force as an example of trying to create a vicious atmosphere in the archdiocese. A priest said he had no right to enter the basilica. He is the Pope’s representative and his duty is to report the actual situation to the pontiff, he said. At the same time, a large number of parishioners and priests opposed to his visit called him a “fraud” coming in the name of the Pope while he had his appointment order issued by the Congregation for the Oriental Churches.

Those supporting his visit said those who tried to blockade the basilica against the papal delegate’s entry should be charged under police procedures. A spokesman for Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithy alleged that those gathered inside the basilica compound looked like a threat to the papal representative.