PAP: Kerala to arrive at an agreement with T.N.

Kerala will enact a legislation for constituting the River Basin Conservation and Management Authority (RBCMA) this year.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 May 2021 14:21 IST

Governor’s address explains on State’s plans for coastal stretches prone to sea erosion

Kerala will strive to arrive at a mutually agreeable settlement with Tamil Nadu on the Parambikulam-Aliyar inter-State river water agreement (PAP), Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in his policy address to the State Assembly on Friday.

It would be ensured that the new agreements did not adversely affect the interests of the State. Kerala also proposed to initiate projects such as the Attappady Valley Irrigation Project to utilise the State’s share of 30 TMC water from the Kaveri basin, the Governor said.

A legislation for constituting the River Basin Conservation and Management Authority (RBCMA) would be enacted this year, the Governor said. A draft bill in this regard had been finalised. The Water Resources Department had decided to constitute the authority for coordinating all water-related activities at the river basin level.

The State government intended to roll out a community-based micro irrigation project in memory of the late K.M. Mani, former Minister and Kerala Congress(M) chairman. “The focus shall be on assimilation of lift irrigation potential coupled with micro-irrigation techniques,” the policy address said. It would help farmers enhance productivity of ‘irrigation-neglected’ cash crops such as pepper, cardamom, coconut, arecanut, nutmeg, and coffee in addition to fruit tree crops and vegetable segments.

Special attention would be given to coastal stretches prone to sea erosion such as Chellanam, Kaipamangalam, Cherthala and Poonthura, the Governor said. The Kerala Water Resources Information System (K-WRIS), a single authoritative web-based platform for all water resources-related information, would be commissioned.