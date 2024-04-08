Panur blast: gang rivalry behind bomb-making, say police

April 08, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KANNUR

As the fallout of the Panur bomb blast continues to reverberate, the police claim investigations have shed light on the intended target of the explosive device. They say the bomb was crafted intending to strike at a rival gang, implicating those in custody now.

The genesis of the conflict can be traced back to the simmering animosity between the Muliyanthode group led by Vineesh, who sustained injuries in the explosion, and the Devanand faction hailing from Kovallur.

Tempers flared during the annual temple festival on March 8, 2023 culminating in violent clashes that set the stage for further hostilities.

Police sources indicate these altercations served as a catalyst for the brewing rivalry and the subsequent manufacturing of explosive devices. All individuals detained in connection with the incident are well versed in bomb-making techniques. DYFI member Amal Babu is suspected have a role in concealing the explosive device.

Besides Sherin, who died in the blast, there are 11 suspects in the case. Vineesh, Vinod, and Ashwanth, who sustained injuries, are in hospital.

Six people, Athul, Arun, Shibin Lal, Sayuj, Amal Babu, and Mithun, who were reportedly present at the scene of the blast have been arrested. The police are in search of two suspects Shijal and Akshay, believed to be the masterminds in making the bomb.