Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: survivor’s family angered by ‘outright lies’ spread by family of accused

Published - May 17, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The family of the newly married woman from North Paravur, who was allegedly subjected to domestic violence at her husband’s house at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode, has taken serious note of the allegations levelled against the survivor by the family of the accused.

Rahul P. Gopal, the survivor’s husband, is the first accused in the case. A section of the media had aired the statements of accused’s mother, which the survivor’s family perceived as aspersing the character of the survivor.

“After having brutally beaten up my daughter, they are now spreading outright lies about her to deflect the blame. He [the husband] had not only brutally assaulted my daughter, but it has now emerged that he had married again without getting legally separated from his first marriage, thus committing marriage fraud,” said the survivor’s father.

Asked whether a fresh petition would be lodged over the alleged character assassination of the survivor by the family of the accused, the father said a decision would be taken after consulting the lawyer.

State Youth Commission Chairperson M. Shajar, who visited the survivor on Thursday, had also been critical of what he regarded as ‘irresponsible’ action by a section of the media in airing allegations by the mother of the accused. He had observed that it would set a precedent where every person accused of domestic violence would resort to wild allegations to discredit the victim.

The survivor’s family had also made it clear that they were in the process of seeking legal opinion to move ahead with their demand that the case be shifted to the Ernakulam Rural police limits where the survivor is at present residing. The father clarified that there was no going back on the demand though the Pantheerankavu Station House Officer was suspended from service for alleged lapses in the investigation.

Kerala / Kochi

