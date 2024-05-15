Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: Station House Officer suspended

A.S. Sarin, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pantheerankavu station, has been placed under suspension following a preliminary investigation conducted into the allegation that he cold-shouldered a petition filed by the victim of Pantheerankavu domestic violence case.

The order was issued on Wednesday by Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethuraman. The internal investigation against the police officer reportedly found that he failed to register a case and delayed the arrest of the suspect.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.