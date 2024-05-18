GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: mother and sister of accused seek anticipatory bail

Published - May 18, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The mother and sister of Rahul P. Gopal, the accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, moved the Kozhikode District Sessions Court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail, claiming that they had no role in the alleged attack on the newly-wed woman.

The woman, who survived the alleged attack by her husband, had not mentioned the mother-in-law and sister-in-law in her earlier statement, but had added them later. The two women pointed out in their bail application that the survivor was most likely pressured by her relatives to add their names. They also raised a complaint against the police for troubling them about an impending arrest, and alleged that the police was in a haste to arrest them due to pressure from the media.

The move comes as the investigating team contemplates charging the two women for dowry harassment. They were issued notices to report for questioning twice, but failed to comply, said the police.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.