Panoor murder: weapons used to kill 23-year-old woman recovered in Kannur

Weapons found in a bag, which also contained a mask, cap, and screw driver reportedly used during murder

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 23, 2022 19:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police recovered weapons, including a hammer and a knife, used by accused Shyamjith to allegedly murder a 23-year-old woman, from inside a pond at Manantheri in Kannur on Sunday. 

The weapons were found in a bag, which also contained a mask, cap, and screw driver reportedly used during the murder. As per the post-mortem report, 18 deep wounds were found on the victim’s body.

The police said that further evidence needs to be collected from the victim’s house where the murder took place and the shops where the weapons were bought.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the accused was irked after the victim, Vishnupriya, ended their relationship, and that he also suspected her of having another affair. The accused had reached the victim’s house on Saturday morning when no one was at her home and allegedly hit her on the head with the hammer and slit her throat. The accused had then left the knife in the pond.

The police started the investigation based on clues from statements of people and from digital evidences from phone calls. The accused will be produced in court today and taken into custody later.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The cremation was held at the residence of the victim on Sunday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app