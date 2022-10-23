Panoor murder: weapons used to kill 23-year-old woman recovered in Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

The police recovered weapons, including a hammer and a knife, used by accused Shyamjith to allegedly murder a 23-year-old woman, from inside a pond at Manantheri in Kannur on Sunday.

The weapons were found in a bag, which also contained a mask, cap, and screw driver reportedly used during the murder. As per the post-mortem report, 18 deep wounds were found on the victim’s body.

The police said that further evidence needs to be collected from the victim’s house where the murder took place and the shops where the weapons were bought.

The police said that the accused was irked after the victim, Vishnupriya, ended their relationship, and that he also suspected her of having another affair. The accused had reached the victim’s house on Saturday morning when no one was at her home and allegedly hit her on the head with the hammer and slit her throat. The accused had then left the knife in the pond.

The police started the investigation based on clues from statements of people and from digital evidences from phone calls. The accused will be produced in court today and taken into custody later.

The cremation was held at the residence of the victim on Sunday afternoon.