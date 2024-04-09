Panoor bomb blast in Kerala: ‘Mastermind’ among two more persons arrested

April 09, 2024 12:37 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kerala Police have apprehended two more individuals, including the alleged mastermind in making the bombs, linked to the Panoor bomb blast in Kannur district of Kerala.

Meethale Kunnothuparam Thankesapura Shajil (27), secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Kunnothuparamba unit, and his associate Akshay (27) were arrested following an extensive three-day search operation. The two, who had been evading authorities, were captured near the Palakkad border. Earlier, they were hiding at Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu, the police said.

One person was killed and three others were injured in the incident.

The blast reportedly involved a total of 12 individuals. Previously, six persions, including DYFI Meethale Kunnothuparamba unit secretary Amal Babu (28) and CPI(M) activist Mithun (31), were arrested in connection with the case. The police are also set to record the arrests of Ashwanth, Vinod, and Vineesh, who are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries sustained during the incident.

Authorities are hopeful that the interrogation of Shajil will provide crucial insights into the motive behind the bomb’s creation and the individuals involved. However, based on the statement given by those arrested, the police said rivalry between two gangs led to the making of bombs. The gang led by one Naveen made the bombs to attack and threaten the gang led by Devanand’s faction hailing from Kovallur. Tempers flared during an annual temple festival on March 8, 2024, culminating in violent clashes that set the stage for further hostilities.

The blast occurred at Muliyathode on Thursday night around 1 a.m., sparking an investigation focussed on the mobile phones of those injured in the explosion.

District Police Chief Ajith Kumar and Koothuparamba Assistant Commissioner of Police K.V. Venugopalan are spearheading the investigation.

