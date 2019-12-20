Panniyar power plant to be shut down

The Panniyar power plant under the Chenkulam electrical sub-division will be fully closed for automation and maintenance works for a month.
A Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) official at the power house said that the two turbines with a capacity of 15 mega watt each would be shut down soon and it is expected that the works would be completed in a month.
The power plant commissioned in 1963 with an installed capacity of 30 mw needed repair work to the two turbines.
The power production at the plant was resumed partially on Thursday after correcting the leakage of the butterfly valves. The leakage was noticed at the air release valve connected to the butterfly valves on Wednesday evening.
The temporary works were done after closing the intake shutter of the tunnel carrying water from the Ponmudy dam.
