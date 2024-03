Pankaj Udhas commemorated

March 05, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Charka, a charity and cultural organisation based at Puliyamparamba near Kondotty, commemorated ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas on Monday. Musicians such as Razak Kondotty, Muneer Neerad, Hameed Kondotty, Nisar Kozhikode, Hameed Varimpulakkal, and Dilna Hassan paid tributes to Pankaj Udhas, who passed away in Mumbai on February 26, by rendering his songs.

Charka chairman and Youth Congress leader Riyas Mukkoli presided over the function. Charka office-bearers P. Nidheesh, Shameer Neerad, Alimon Thadathil, Riyas Kallan, K. Suresh Kumar and Sudheesh Palassery spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT