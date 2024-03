Pankaj Udhas commemorated

March 05, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Charka, a charity and cultural organisation based at Puliyamparamba near Kondotty, commemorated ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas on Monday. Musicians such as Razak Kondotty, Muneer Neerad, Hameed Kondotty, Nisar Kozhikode, Hameed Varimpulakkal, and Dilna Hassan paid tributes to Pankaj Udhas, who passed away in Mumbai on February 26, by rendering his songs.

Charka chairman and Youth Congress leader Riyas Mukkoli presided over the function. Charka office-bearers P. Nidheesh, Shameer Neerad, Alimon Thadathil, Riyas Kallan, K. Suresh Kumar and Sudheesh Palassery spoke.