ADVERTISEMENT

Paniyeli Poru gets green tourism destination tag

Published - October 26, 2024 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Paniyeli Poru in Vengoor Panchayat has been recognised as the first model green tourist destination in Ernakulam district. This designation is part of the green tourist destination project launched by the Haritha Keralam Mission. Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran made the official announcement on Saturday (October 26).

ADVERTISEMENT

Paniyeli Poru received the green rating due to initiatives in solid waste processing, a ban on single-use plastics, the provision of alternatives to plastic, adequate toilet facilities, the establishment of a material collection facility, bottle booths, and CCTV surveillance, according to a release.

A cleaning campaign was conducted collaboratively by the Vengoor grama panchayat, Haritha Keralam Mission, Department of Forests and Wildlife, Forest Protection Samithi, and Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.

The programme involved employees from the Forest Department, resource persons from the Haritha Keralam Mission, members of Haritha Karma Sena, NSS volunteers from the college, and Kudumbashree workers, the release stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US