Paniyeli Poru gets green tourism destination tag

Published - October 26, 2024 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Paniyeli Poru in Vengoor Panchayat has been recognised as the first model green tourist destination in Ernakulam district. This designation is part of the green tourist destination project launched by the Haritha Keralam Mission. Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran made the official announcement on Saturday (October 26).

Paniyeli Poru received the green rating due to initiatives in solid waste processing, a ban on single-use plastics, the provision of alternatives to plastic, adequate toilet facilities, the establishment of a material collection facility, bottle booths, and CCTV surveillance, according to a release.

A cleaning campaign was conducted collaboratively by the Vengoor grama panchayat, Haritha Keralam Mission, Department of Forests and Wildlife, Forest Protection Samithi, and Rajagiri Viswajyothi College of Arts and Applied Sciences.

The programme involved employees from the Forest Department, resource persons from the Haritha Keralam Mission, members of Haritha Karma Sena, NSS volunteers from the college, and Kudumbashree workers, the release stated.

