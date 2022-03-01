Panic grips students in Kharkiv

Death of Indian student, heightened Russian attack sow fear

Indian students in Kharkiv have slipped into panic mode as the news of the death of a fellow student spread on Tuesday. Russia strengthening its attack on the border city too has heightened the anxieties of the students who are stuck in hostels, bunkers and underground metro stations, unable to venture out even for food.

“The situation has worsened today (Tuesday). We saw a missile flying through. We do not know what to do any more. Our seniors and the recruitment agencies have asked us not to move from where we are. But unless we get to Kyiv somehow, it will be difficult to reach home safely. It is easier for us to reach the Russian border, but that seems impossible at the moment”, said Ansalna Azeez, a first-year student of Kharkiv National Medical University.

There are at least three medical universities in Kharkiv city and at least a thousand Indian students studying there. “I saw a photo of the person who died, a fourth-year student. He had gone out for food when the firing began”, said Ansalna, an Idukki native.

With her own stock of food and water about to run out, she and her friends were feeling mentally and emotionally drained out. “The flicker of hope we had until yesterday is dwindling too”, she said.

The students in Kharkiv were asked by the Indian Embassy to move to Kyiv. But the plan was dropped after the Russian airstrikes began. “The Embassy is always in touch and never fails to pick up our calls. We understand their limitations in these circumstances. We know everyone is trying to get us out of here. There is no point venting our anger at the Embassy. But we are stuck. What else can we do,” wondered Ansalna.

The students have been put in groups of around 20 for ease of communication and movement. They have been asked to go out of their safe places at their own risk. “We will hold on till our food and water run out. After that...” Ansalna left her words unfinished.