Panic gives way to relief on riverbanks

PATHANAMTHITTA

19 October 2021 18:18 IST

Water level in Pampa, Manimala, Achencoil shows a steady decline

The panic over raising the quantum of water discharge through the Pampa river from the Pampa and Kakki-Anathaodu reservoirs gave way to relief on Tuesday with the water level in all major rivers in Pathanamathitta finally beginning to ease.

As announced earlier, two gates of the Pampa dam were opened by 5 a.m on Tuesday. The water level in the Pampa, however, did not rise alarmingly as feared in the absence of further rainfall and the release of water through the Thottappally spillway.

Water level in the Manimala and Achencoil rivers, which had been flowing over the danger mark over the past three days, too reported a steady decline throughout the day.

Health Minister Veena George, who on Tuesday visited the banks of the Pampa to review the flood situation, said the shutters of the Kaki and Pampa dams, which still remained on red alert, had been raised by 90 cm and 50 cm respectively while the water flow through the river stood between 175 to 250 cumecs.

“The shutters have been raised in view of the warning of heavy rain over the next two days. Any further decision to raise the discharge level will be taken based on the recommendation of the Disaster Management Authority expert committee headed by the District Collector,” she said.

The Minister, at the same time, also sought to warn the residents of relief camps against returning to their homes in view of the forecast of heavy rain over the next couple of days.

With the water entering the low-lying reaches of Upper Kuttanad, more people were shifted to relief camps. The number of camps opened till Tuesday evening stood at 153, which accommodated 6,938 people from 2,021 families. This is in addition to several families shifting to homes of their relatives.

On Monday night, Deputy speaker Chittayam Gopakumar led a mission to rescue families affected by the swelling Achencoil river in Poozhikadu, Kadakkad and Cherikkal. The Fire and Rescue Services is estimated to have rescued 1,270 people over three days starting from October 16.

Preliminary estimates suggested the crop loss in Pathanamthitta due to the floods to be over ₹13 crore