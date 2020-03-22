Panic buying marks ‘Janata Curfew’ eve

Triggered by the COVID-19 scare and the Prime Minister’s call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, people thronged supermarkets in most towns in Palakkad and Malappuram districts for procuring groceries and other essential commodities.

Fear of an impending lockdown struck people as they scurried through supermarkets, carrying large baskets and trolleys, unmindful of the threat and warning about COVID-19 precautions.

A supermarket in Malappuram town had to down its shutters and restrict people by Saturday afternoon as customers crowded the shop. People caught in the rush found solace in hand sanitisers offered by the supermarket.

“This is not just a day’s rush. We have been witnessing an unprecedented rush over the last four days. People are anticipating a lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 spread. That is why they engage in such panicky large-scale shopping,” said Abdul Rahman, a salesman at a Palakkad supermarket.

Salespersons have been working overtime to cater to the increasing rush. Groceries, particularly items such as pulses, legumes and sugar, were sold out and supermarket managers had to replenish stocks on a war footing.

Although some customers wore masks, most people paid no heed to precautions or warnings. They were seen squeezing through crowds to gather items of their choice.

“I thought of buying and storing essential food items at least for about a week or so. Considering the current COVID-19 situation, we cannot predict what is going to happen next,” said Mahesh Kumar, a teacher from Palakkad.