Panic at Palappilly in Thrissur as tiger attacks cow

A tiger spotted in the area two days ago too

A cow that was attacked by a tiger at Palappilly in Thrissur on Friday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After the menace caused by herds of wild elephants straying into human habitations, Palappilly village in Thrissur district now has a tiger on the prowl.

Panic gripped areas near Palappilly and Vellikkulangara forest ranges near the Chimmini Dam after a tiger attacked a cow at Karikulam on Friday night. Local residents were in fear as there were reports that a tiger was spotted in the area two days ago as well.

The tiger attacked a cow at Pachilappara area near an old ration shop at Karikulam. The tiger escaped to the nearby rubber estate when local residents reached the area with torch light after they heard the cow moo in panic.

According to K.P. Prem Shameer, Range Officer, Palappilly, it was not a rare incident at Palappilly.

“We used to spot tigers in the area occasionally. People here often leave their cattle on their own in the estates. The tigers come for the cattle. But they rarely camp in one area. Two days ago, a cow was attacked by a tiger at Valiyakulam in Vellikulangara range,” he said.