Pangode military station installs T-55 tank

February 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The T- 55 battle tank that played a key role in the 1971 Indo- Pakistan war is now one of the prized possessions at the Pangode military station here. Station Commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma on Monday inaugurated the war trophy to commemorate the role of T-55 tanks in one of the major tank battles in the world and honour its long years of service with the Indian Army.

Inducted into the Indian Army in 1966, the T-55 was one of the most modern battle tanks in the world at the time. It was mainly procured from Soviet nations in Eastern Europe. In 1968, India signed a contract with the USSR for the supply of 225 T-55 tanks. The T-55 was in service of Indian Army’s armoured formations till May 2011 and played a critical part in Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. Subsequently it was replaced with indigenously produced MBT-Vijayanta, which had better specifications than T-55.