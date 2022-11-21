Pangode military station felicitates couple whose marriage invitation to Army went viral on social media

November 21, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian Army on Monday felicitated a couple whose marriage invitation to the Army created a buzz on social media.

The newlyweds, Rahul and Karthika, were received at the military station, Pangode, with a bouquet and the station commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma conveyed the Army’s “deepest appreciation for their adorable marriage invite,’‘ a defence spokesperson said.

Rahul, a bank officer in Coimbatore, and Karthika, an IT professional working in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, got married on November 10.

Both of them hail from Thiruvananthapuram district; Rahul from Vazhayila, and Karthika from Karamana.

Their handwritten invitation to the Army had read; ‘‘We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us all happy days with our loved ones. Because of you we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you to our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us.”

On receiving the invite, the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information, had tweeted,

“#IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever.”

Soon, the invitation and the Army’s response went viral on social media.

On Monday, Brigadier Lalit Sharma presented a memento to the newlyweds. “To be in uniform or not, the contribution of every citizen is valuable and the Army’s existence depends upon the citizens,” he said.